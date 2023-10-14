Police believe same suspect responsible for 2 hate-motivated incidents at Toronto mosque

Toronto police are looking for a man believed to have vandalized a mosque in the city's east end twice in what investigators are calling a hate-motivated mischief investigation.

Police confirmed on Friday that both incidents happened at the same mosque in the area of Danforth and Donlands avenues on Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.

Police said a man painted "hate symbols" on the front of the mosque in the first incident and a man left "hateful writing" on the front of the mosque in the second incident. Police were called to the mosque on Oct. 6 at about 7:30 p.m. and again on Oct. 12 at about 12:50 p.m.

The suspect is described as about 30 years old, with short hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket with patches on the sleeves, black pants and black boots.

After the first incident, police said he had tattoos on his left forearm. He was also wearing a grey sweater with a "Lone Wolf" patch on the right shoulder.

"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said in the latest release.

Police have released images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

