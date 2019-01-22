Skip to Main Content
Morning of snow, freezing rain to be followedy by 'dramatic change in the weather'

It could be a messy morning commute in the city.

Low pressure system will bring unseaonably warm temperatures by mid-afternoon

It could be a tough commute for drivers and pedestrians alike on Wednesday morning. (Cole Burston/Canadian Press)

Toronto's finally thawing out from a days-long deep freeze, but snow and freezing rain are likely to make for a messy morning commute on Wednesday. 

Snow started falling during the overnights hours, and according to Environment Canada, that precipitation could turn to icy rain as temperatures rise. The worst conditions are forecast to coincide with the early rush hour. 

About two to five centimetres of snow will accumulate in the GTA, with higher amounts forecast for the western regions of southern Ontario near Lake Huron. 

"Anything that's not treated will likely become icy and slippery, and the morning commute will be slow and sloppy," said Robert Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada. 

The federal weather agency issued a special weather statement for the city late Tuesday night.

The snow and sleet is set to give way to strong winds and rain around 11 a.m., when temperatures start to steadily climb above freezing. The rain will persist into the evening before tapering off around 7 p.m., Kuhn said. 

Toronto could see a high of 6 C by mid-afternoon, he added. A "Colorado low" system coming north from the U.S. is driving the sudden rise in temperatures. 

The unseasonably warm air will not stick around for long, though. 

"The January thaw is not going to last very long. It's a one-day wonder," Kuhn said.

"Colder air returns tonight with temperatures dropping back to zero by Thursday morning."

While it's too early to say for certain, Kuhn said its likely that southern Ontario could see another dumping of snow on Monday next week. 

