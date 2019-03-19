Multi-vehicle collision closes southbound Highway 427

A multi-vehicle collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 near Airport Road.

A tractor-trailer and a dump truck both jackknifed, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth. The collision also involved at least two cars.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy427 SB lanes remain CLOSED approaching Airport Rd - All lanes CLOSED while emergency crews are on scene.

But a spot of good news for commuters was the fact that the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopened before 6 a.m. after being closed for a five-vehicle crash near Carlingview Drive. That collision also involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Only minor injuries were reported in that incident, Smyth reported.