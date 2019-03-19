Skip to Main Content
Multi-vehicle collision closes southbound Highway 427
A multi-vehicle collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 near Airport Road.

Roads are slick after a light dusting of snow fell on the city overnight

CBC News ·
Two trucks jackknifed on the southbound lanes of Highway 427 Tuesday morning, closing the roadway at Airport Road. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A tractor-trailer and a dump truck both jackknifed, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth. The collision also involved at least two cars.

But a spot of good news for commuters was the fact that the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopened before 6 a.m. after being closed for a five-vehicle crash near Carlingview Drive. That collision also involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Only minor injuries were reported in that incident, Smyth reported.

