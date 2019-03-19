Multi-vehicle collision closes southbound Highway 427
Roads are slick after a light dusting of snow fell on the city overnight
A multi-vehicle collision has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 427 near Airport Road.
A tractor-trailer and a dump truck both jackknifed, according to CBC video producer Tony Smyth. The collision also involved at least two cars.
UPDATE: COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy427?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy427</a> SB lanes remain CLOSED approaching Airport Rd - All lanes CLOSED while emergency crews are on scene. ^ag <a href="https://t.co/nOHL0OXutY">pic.twitter.com/nOHL0OXutY</a>—@OPP_GTATraffic
But a spot of good news for commuters was the fact that the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopened before 6 a.m. after being closed for a five-vehicle crash near Carlingview Drive. That collision also involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Only minor injuries were reported in that incident, Smyth reported.
CLEARED Collision: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Eglinton Ave - All lanes being reopened. Ramp from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy427?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy427</a> NB to 401 EB OPEN ^jp—@OPP_GTATraffic