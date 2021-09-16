Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

How a 7-year-old Orillia girl is helping rescue the at-risk monarch butterfly

Seven-year-old Morgan Mansfield spent her spring and summer rescuing monarch eggs and caterpillars from the milkweed that gets mowed down in her Orillia neighbourhood.

'They’re very close to endangered,' Morgan Mansfield told CBC Toronto

Laura Pedersen · CBC News ·

Orillia girl, 7, rescues and raises Monarch eggs and butterflies

1 hour ago
2:27
“They’re very close to endangered,” Morgan Mansfield told CBC Toronto. The seven-year-old spent her spring and summer rescuing Monarch eggs and caterpillars from milkweed that gets mowed down in her Orillia neighbourhood. 2:27

Seven-year-old Morgan Mansfield spent her spring and summer rescuing monarch butterfly eggs and caterpillars from the milkweed that gets mowed down in her Orillia, Ont. neighbourhood. 

Since June, she's raised and released more than 100 healthy monarch butterflies with the help of her family.

"They're very close to endangered," Morgan told CBC Toronto. 

As the monarch season is beginning to wind down in Ontario, the butterflies will migrate to Mexico for the winter. In an effort to help scientists in their conservation efforts, Morgan applies a tag to each of the monarchs she has raised prior to releasing them.

CBC Toronto visited her butterfly enclosure to learn more about her efforts to help the at-risk species.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now