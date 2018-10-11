More than $67K in bronze vases stolen from Mississauga cemeteries, police say

More than $67,000 in bronze vases have been stolen from Mississauga cemeteries, and Peel police are seeking the public's help in finding them, and those responsible for the alleged thefts.

According to police, the vases were taken from Mount Peace Cemetery, St. Mary's Cemetery and Assumption Cemetery between Apr. 7 and Sept. 24 of this year.

A total of 269 vases worth approximately $67,250 were taken.

"Someone's decided that this is a way to increase their finances, we'll say, and selling this off to possibly scrap metal yards," Peel police Const. Danny Marttini told CBC Toronto.

Police started getting calls about the alleged thefts from the cemeteries, and not individual families, she said. The vases are placed at individual plots, she said.

"It's traumatic," she said. "Losing anybody is hard and then you go to visit at the cemetery and to see that now something's happened there, it would be very upsetting."

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance footage to come forward. Police do have some footage to review from some of the cemeteries, according to Marttini, but no suspects have been identified yet.