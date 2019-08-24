More than 30 shots fired, 4 injured in Glen Park neighbourhood

Police are searching for three shooters and a driver after four people were hurt in a shooting in Toronto's Glen Park area early Saturday, police say.

More than 30 bullets were fired, with at least one victim shooting back, said Police Chief Mark Saunders, who said the shooting had all the markings of targeted gang-related violence.



Police believe one of the victims, however, was just "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and connected to a nearby restaurant, Saunders told media Saturday.

Police were called to the intersection of Marlee and Glencairn avenues around 1 a.m., according to Insp. Jim Gotell.

The shooting happened in a parking lot and one bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment, he said.

Police found two victims at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries who were brought to hospital, Gotell said

Plastic cups covering shell casings at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A third victim called police two hours later saying he was hiding in a portable toilet, Gotell said. The victim had a gunshot wound and was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth victim also walked into hospital with a "minor" gunshot wound, Gotell said.

The suspects showed up and left in a dark-coloured sedan. Three of the victims "have no intention" of helping with the investigation, Saunders said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

'Brazenness is troubling'

It's a "large crime scene," and the "brazenness is troubling," Gotell said.

One bullet went through the window of a nearby apartment. There was "collateral damage" to nearby vehicles, with some windshields shot out, he said.

The brazenness of the shooting is "troubling," said Inspt. Jim Gotell. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

"This is very concerning," Gotell said.

"It happened without any care for the security and the safety of the people who are living in the area."