More rain, thunderstorms in store for Toronto area

Toronto is bracing for more rain.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with as much as 35 millimetres of rain by midnight.

This is just the latest in a series of heavy downpours in the GTA this month. The region was overwhelmed by a sudden rainstorm on Aug. 7, then another system brought more showers and thunderstorms last Friday.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood outlook Monday afternoon, which is an early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts.

The agency says all rivers within the GTA are at a higher risk of hazardous conditions and flooding, so it's advising people to be cautious around all bodies of water.

The statement is in effect until Wednesday.