More freezing rain hitting Toronto as commuters head home

Toronto residents are in for a slippery evening commute as the GTA is under another freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain could continue until around 8 p.m.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the agency said in its warning.

It urges drivers to slow down on slippery roads, watch for taillights and keep a safe distance.

The freezing rain will change to showers this evening, ending after midnight. There's a risk of thunderstorms later tonight, the agency said.

Strong winds on the way

Toronto is having a bit of a wild weather day.

After temperatures warm through the evening, strong winds and a "sharp arctic cold front" will blast through around midnight as the mercury quickly falls.

Winds could be 85 to 90 km/h in some areas tonight — strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few power outages, warns Environment Canada.

The strong winds will continue into Friday morning.

2nd round of sidewalk salting/plowing is complete. 2nd round local road salting is complete. Salting/plowing on Martin Goodman, Humber Bay and separated bike lanes also complete. —@TO_WinterOps

"It's a busy forecast," laughed Marie-Eve Giguère, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, on Thursday morning.

The federal weather agency had earlier issued a freezing drizzle advisory for most of southern Ontario.

"Freezing drizzle can be sneaky," explained Giguère. "It's not like freezing rain with big drops falling and creating a big thick layer of ice. There are very, very tiny droplets of water and they create patches of black ice on the roads."

The afternoon rush hour could be "treacherous," Giguère said.

More weather coming our way! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://t.co/5sPVM4rhCE">https://t.co/5sPVM4rhCE</a> —@OPP_HSD

By Friday afternoon, the temperature will be around –5 C, though it will feel more like –16.

The bizarre forecast comes after a full day of freezing rain throughout most of the Golden Horseshoe on Wednesday that caused headaches for drivers, transit users and pedestrians. Icy roads also led schools throughout the region to close for the day.