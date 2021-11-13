More City of Toronto employees get vaccinated amid suspensions

The number of City of Toronto employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased again this week, with nearly 400 additional employees getting the shot.

The city says an additional 111 employees submitted information on their vaccination status and 379 employees became fully vaccinated between November 4th and 10th.

Overall, 99 per cent of the city's active workforce has declared their status and 95 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 32,021 of city staff have submitted their vaccination status and more than 30,500 employees are fully vaccinated.

Last month, one of the city's largest unions said it had filed a grievance after the City of Toronto announced workers who can't prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 by November will be suspended without pay. As of Nov. 5, nearly 250 employees had been suspended.

If the workers don't get vaccinated during that suspension, the city says they'll be fired by Dec. 13.