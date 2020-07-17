Police apologize for calling vandalism of Oakville monument linked to Nazis 'hate motivated'

Halton police are apologizing for saying they had launched a hate crime investigation into a vandalized memorial in an Oakville cemetery that has been linked to the Nazis.

Police first issued a news release on June 23, saying that at some point between June 19 and June 21, someone spray painted a message on a monument at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery.

Investigators said at the time that the incident was being investigated as a "hate motivated offence." They did not share pictures or state what was painted on the memorial to avoid "further spreading the suspect's message," police said.

Though police did not share exactly what was painted on the memorial, a report from Ukrainian Kontact TV on YouTube shows it had been scrawled with the words "Nazi war monument."

Representatives for the cemetery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memorial in question is meant to commemorate the 1st Ukrainian Division of the Ukrainian National Army, which was first known as the Waffen-SS "Galicia" Division.

According to a peer-reviewed study from the Kyiv-Mohyla Humanities Journal, the division was created by the Nazis from mostly Ukrainian volunteers in 1943 and 1944. It was then reformed with new recruits and some soldiers taken from other units after suffering heavy losses in the Battle of Brody in July 1944.

The study says there are "contrasting views" and "conflicting accounts" about the unit, and notes that over the last several decades, some have said it should be seen as "criminal by definition" and a "tool of Nazi Germany" that "committed acts of violence against civilian populations."

But the study also says that "criminal by definition" charge was later rejected by British and Canadian investigative commissions.

In 1985, the government of Brian Mulroney established a royal commission that, in part, looked into the status of ex-members of the Ukrainian Galicia Division.

Its final report concluded members of the division should not be indicted as a group for their association with the Waffen-SS, and that no war crimes charges against any individual members could be substantiated.

However, it notes, the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg did declare the Waffen-SS to be a criminal organization, but with the caveat that that "this evidence was not relevant to every Waffen-SS division or every individual who had served in these forces."

The Galicia division was later renamed the "1st Ukrainian Division of the Ukrainian National Army" before surrendering to the Allies at the end of the Second World War, according to the study.

Police say they regret 'hurt caused by misinformation'

Controversy about the way police described the investigation grew after Moss Robeson, who describes himself as an "independent researcher," posted about it on Twitter in early July.

Robeson, who says he focuses his research on nationalist networks, told CBC News that calling this incident of vandalism a hate crime is "ridiculous.

"It's ludicrous that it would be considered a hate crime to vandalize this monument," he said. "These people weren't necessarily Nazis … but they were certainly Nazi collaborators."

On Friday, Halton police walked back their original statement about the incident and apologized, saying that the "initial information" investigators had collected indicated that the group being targeted was "Ukrainians in general," or members of this specific cultural centre.

"At no time did the Halton Regional Police Service consider that the identifiable group targeted by the graffiti was Nazis," police said in a news release.

"We regret any hurt caused by misinformation that suggests that the Service in any way supports Nazism."

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they will provide an update at its conclusion.