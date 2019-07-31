Montreal man facing 71 charges for dozens of high-end auto thefts in Toronto

Police have made an arrest in what they are calling an organized automobile theft operation in Toronto.

It is alleged that between November and December last year, a 19-year-old man from Montreal targeted and stole luxury Lexus and Toyota vehicles.

In total, 36 separate vehicles were stolen, often in the early morning hours. Police suggest the total value of the stolen vehicles to be about $1,260,000.

On July 19, the alleged suspect was arrested and charged with:

35 counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

35 counts of committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.

Possession of property obtained by a crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.