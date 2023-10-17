Former Ontario labour minister now executive at Woodbine Entertainment

Ontario's former labour minister Monte McNaughton, whose resignation last month triggered a cabinet shuffle, has joined Woodbine Entertainment as an executive, the company said Tuesday.

McNaughton is now executive vice-president of industry relations and people experience for the company, which operates Woodbine Racetrack. He resigned from his post in Doug Ford's government on Sept. 22.

McNaughton served as an MPP for 12 years, representing Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, which covers part of western Ontario. Much of his work as labour minister focused on addressing the province's labour shortage and encouraging more young people to go into the skilled trades.

He was a key ally to the premier, drumming up support from private sector unions in the construction industry.

At the time of his resignation, he was the third cabinet minister to step down in three weeks, after MPPs Steve Clark and Kaleed Rasheed quit amid the Greenbelt controversy.

When he tendered his resignation, McNaughton stressed it was unrelated to the controversy.