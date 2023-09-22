Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaving government for private sector

Ontario Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to take a job in the private sector, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.

"I'm very grateful for Monte's work as a key member of our team, both as minister of infrastructure and, more recently, minister of labour, immigration, training, and skills development," Ford said in a statement.

"He made this decision based on what is best for him and his family at this point in his life and career."

The statement did not say exactly when McNaughton will formally vacate his seat at Queen's Park.

McNaughton has been the MPP for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex for 12 years. Much of his work as labour minister focused on addressing the province's labour shortage and encouraging more young people to go into the skilled trades.

His resignation comes during a period of turmoil for Ford's government, with McNaughton becoming the third cabinet minister to leave his post in as many weeks.

MPPs Steve Clark and Kaleed Rasheed both recently vacated cabinet jobs amid the ongoing Greenbelt controversy.

New Democrat Leader Marit Stiles immediately issued a statement of her own on McNaughton's resignation, saying the Ford government is in "complete and utter disarray."

Stiles is set to speak with reporters later on Friday morning.

More to come.