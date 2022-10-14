Ontario weighs declaring monkeypox outbreak over, top doctor says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says he is "actively looking" at whether the province can declare the monkeypox outbreak officially over.
Province’s chief medical officer of health says active case count peaked in mid-July
Dr. Kieran Moore said last month that the number of active cases peaked in mid-July.
He says there haven't been any significant increases in the past few weeks, just intermittent cases.
Moore says he is now watching for a few more incubation periods — which can be up to 21 days but is usually seven to 14 days — to see if the low-risk pattern continues.
Public health units have started rolling out second doses of monkeypox vaccines.
According to Public Health Ontario's latest report, up to Oct. 4, there have been 674 confirmed cases in the province to date, most of them in Toronto.
