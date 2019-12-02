Dozens of collisions on GTA roads, some school buses cancelled

Roads in the Greater Toronto Area are icy and snow-covered as the Monday morning commute gets underway.

Environment Canada has kept its winter weather travel advisory in place, cautioning drivers about a "hazardous" morning drive as snow continues to fall.

About 5 cm could accumulate by 9 a.m., after which the snow will taper off. The rest of the day will bring a mix of sun and cloud.

School bus cancellations in Halton, Durham

The Halton District School Board has opted to cancel some school buses, but keep schools open.

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at <a href="https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D">https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D</a>. <a href="https://t.co/O1ydZQSoWa">pic.twitter.com/O1ydZQSoWa</a> —@HaltonDSB

The same zone 3 closure applies to the Halton Catholic District School Board — with buses continuing to run in zones 1 and 2.

In both Durham boards, school buses are cancelled in zones 1 (Brock), 2 (Uxbridge), and 3 (Scugog), and schools remain open.

OPP working to clear collisions

Collisions on Monday morning are slowing down GTA highways.

"We've got snow covering the lanes, the ramps, the shoulders," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "The highway itself is very slippery. We're dealing with dozens of collisions."

Schmidt says traffic is moving slow in general — and that even snow plows, out on their runs to clear the highway surfaces, are trapped in the congestion.

The Toronto-bound ramp at Dorval road on the QEW in Oakville is closed, as are two right lanes on the westbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB approaching Brock Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pickering?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pickering</a>: Two right lanes blocked. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> on scene. ^aw <a href="https://t.co/2vTr3XIois">pic.twitter.com/2vTr3XIois</a> —@OPP_GTATraffic

"Be careful wherever you are, and make sure before you get on the road, you've wiped and brushed the snow off your vehicle, off all windows, all the way around your car," said Schmidt.

Yesterday's mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain led to a power outage in the city's west end, collisions, and the cancellation of a number of flights — as well as two planned Santa Claus parades in Mississauga and Burlington.

There was also a major pile-up near Kingston which sent between 15 and 20 people to hospital and killed one person.