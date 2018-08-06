Spending time outside in the heat? No AC? These are the spots you can cool off

If you're spending extended time outside in the heat or you don't have access to air conditioning, you may want to take a peek at these public places where you can cool off.

Amidst Southern Ontario's heat warning, Toronto Public Health is urging people to take a break from the high temperatures by stepping into in an air-conditioned space to avoid symptoms like dizziness or fainting, nausea and heat stroke.

The city has seven cooling centres equipped with water, fruit juices and trained staff that can recognize signs of heat-related illnesses. They are open to people and pets.

These are the cooling centres open across the city:

Centennial Community Centre

Driftwood Community Centre

East York Civic Centre

Etobicoke Civic Centre

McGregor Community Centre

Metro Hall - open 24 hours

Norrth York Civic Centre

TTC tokens are also available at several drop-ins across the city to help homeless people to get to cool places.

Tips to beat the heat

The city's tips for preventing illness include drinking water before you feel thirsty, scheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day and wearing loose, breathable clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Not fond of those options? Taking cool showers and using a wet towel to cool down will also help bring down high body temperatures.

The city also says apartments can get hotter, and stay hotter, than the air outside. Keeping blinds closed, making meals that don't require the oven, turning off lights and taking advantage of fans are all ways to help with the heat.

Here is the city's full list of places to cool down across the city, which includes official cooling centres and air-conditioned spaces open to the public.