Toronto's in for a mix of snow, ice and freezing rain today

Monday will bring a cocktail of ice pellets, flurries, freezing rain and rain to the GTA, according to Environment Canada.

In the morning, there's a chance of flurries or light snow mixed with ice pellets and it will be -16 C with wind chill.

Later in the day, the temperature will hover around 0 C.

By afternoon, periods of snow should taper off for a time before starting up again in the evening.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning about freezing rain on Monday evening, which will turn to rain overnight.

"Motorists are urged to exercise caution, as untreated roads may become slippery," says the statement.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will have risen to 6 degrees, ushering in another day of rain during the day and flurries in the evening.