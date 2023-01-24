Content
Toronto

They were sick of clutter and waste. So 2 GTA moms started a toy rental company

Children often outgrow their toys quickly. Two moms wanted to address that, so they started a toy rental business. The founders of the Toy Exchange Club say the goal is to reduce clutter, but also to be more sustainable.

Toy Exchange Club works like a subscription service, sending new toys once your child outgrows old ones

Talia Ricci · CBC News
Sonia Nijjar says living sustainably is an important part of her parenting journey. She knew she didn't want a townhouse full of clutter, so she went searching for different options. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Before Sonia Nijjar's son was born, she was already researching ways she could raise a child while keeping the environment in mind.

Living in a townhouse in Mississauga, west of Toronto, she says it was not only important to avoid clutter, but also to ensure she wasn't sending stuff her son didn't really need to the landfill.

"You get toys, your baby is interested in them for a while and inevitably they lose interest and in a traditional model when you're buying, you're stuck with that clutter," she said. 

That wasn't very appealing to her.  But in her research, she came across The Toy Exchange Club, which seemed like a good fit.

Co-founder Carissa MacLennan says families receive a box of toys for three months, along with a guide on how to play with them and what developmental milestones the child should be reaching through that play.

"At the end of the three months, the families return the box in exchange for a new box of toys that are more challenging," she explained.

As more people try to find ways to shop in a more sustainable way, businesses that focus on a sharing economy are becoming more popular, says Emily Alfred, the waste campaigner for the Toronto Environmental Alliance.

"When it comes to things like toys or clothes, being able to share, borrow or rent them instead of owning them yourself is a really great way to reduce waste, save money and reduce the environmental impact."

WATCH | CBC Toronto's Talia Ricci learns more about a toy rental start-up company:

