These mochi donuts perfectly balance a light, chewy exterior with vibrant fillings

Metro Morning's food guide Suresh Doss joins the program every week to discuss the many great GTA eateries he's discovered.

This week, he's bringing us to Momoco Donuts and My Sweet Tooth in Hamilton.

Below is a transcript of Doss's conversation with guest host Jill Dempsey, edited for length.

Doss: Mochi is a category of sweet and savoury snacks that originated in Japan several centuries ago. Fundamentally what it is, is the idea of pounding a specific type of glutinous rice into a paste using a mortar and pestle, letting it cool, and then you shape it. Picture a bun in the palm of your hand. It's slightly chewy. It's also soft. It has a sticky and stretchy quality to it. But at the end of the day, the mochi itself is quite muted in taste. It's all about the texture, and it's a vessel for a variety of different fillings. There could be seasonal fruit with some cream in it, or it could be ice cream. It could be bean paste stuffed inside this little ball.

Dempsey: It looks like they can be made right into donuts.

Doss: Yeah, so this is a very popular thing... Mochi donuts became quite trendy in North America about eight years ago. They're really popular in Hawaii and they're also popular in Japan.

Picture eight small Timbit-like pieces connected together in this round shape and it's done with a dispenser and then fried. The mochi donut is made like a donut, but a little chewier and a little sort of bouncy. And ultimately it is also a vessel for whatever you want to top on top of it.

Dempsey: They're beautiful. Should I try one now?

Doss: Yes, I think you should. You can find mochi donuts in Toronto, but I think if you want exceptional mochi donuts, you're gonna go to this place. This is Momoco in Hamilton.

Dempsey: It's so good.

Doss: They're quite fun to eat and easy to share as well.

Dempsey: They're very chewy.

The mango mochi has a light exterior with a big, ripe piece of fruit. The simple filling is perfectly complimented by the thin mochi. (Suresh Doss/CBC ) The mango mochi at Sweet Tooth Bakery is served only on weekends. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Doss: The couple that started at this place, Jia and Peter, started another bakery called My Sweet Tooth, which I will come back to in a minute. They wanted to expand into mochi. So they opened Momoco recently in Hamilton.

Dempsey: What inspired them to focus on the mochi donut?

Doss: They're both from China and Jia basically said that she was really missing some of the Chinese flavours that she grew up with as a kid, whether it's squishy breads or cream puffs and cakes. So they started My Sweet Tooth to kind of highlight those things. And then quickly they started to do mochi donuts because they were inspired by a trip to Japan.

They've spent a lot of time on this because they've really perfected the texture. Typically a lot of mochi bakeries use shortening in their donuts, which kind of makes it greasy and heavy. She doesn't use any shortening here. She only uses butter along with tapioca flour and rice, flour and a secretary ingredient. So they're not greasy. They're kind of light and bouncy.

Jia Tian and Peter Sun's My Sweet Tooth bakery features iconic flavours from their childhoods in China. (Suresh Doss/CBC)

Dempsey: They are. They're really lovely and chewy. How does she flavour it?

Doss: She has a variety of different flavours, I would say probably over a dozen that rotate, including pork floss mochi donut, milk cereal flavour, the ube is really nice. She uses ube to get that nice purple colour on the doughnut.

I would highly recommend if you're going to Momoco, that you call ahead and reserve a box because they do sell out quite quickly.

Dempsey: Yes, we're going to have to guard this with our lives. It's also mango season, and I have to tell you, you left a mango for me last Thursday on my desk and I had it Saturday morning.

Doss: Nice, right?

Dempsey: Perfection.

Doss: Yeah. So we did a mango piece earlier this week, basically highlighting four places in the city where you can go to get mangoes. April and May are peak seasons because in Toronto you can find upwards of maybe dozens of different types of mangoes from different parts of the world, from Jamaica and Costa Rica to all parts of India. So read that piece that's online.

Dempsey: But you also managed to bring mochi with mango.

Doss: Yes. I wanted you to try something mango related, but having a mango in studio is probably too messy...This is from Jia and Peter's original spot, the My Sweet Tooth Bakery. They make all kinds of wonderful cakes there, but right now they have this really special mochi because mangoes are in season.

This is a mango mochi. I have to emphasise that you can only find this on Fridays or Saturdays at the bakery and you have to go there at 1 p.m. So listeners, please keep that detail in mind.

So this is just mango. There's nothing else in it. So you have a full slice of mango when it's for peak ripeness covered by that really thin sheet of mochi. And so you just, you kind of get that vibrant tropical burst as soon as you bite into it, right?

Dempsey: Was it the mango that helped you find this place or was it the mochi?

Doss: Well, so this place was introduced by my friend Joanne, who is a huge food person in Niagara. She basically said you need to drive to Hamilton to try this particular mango mochi. So we went there for that. And then I also got some mochi donuts for you along the way.

You just don't see that kind of mochi style. It's just mango in there. There's no cream. There's no distraction. What Peter and Jia are trying to do is they're trying to emphasize those key ingredients and let them pop. Whether it's the black sesame, the kinako or the mango, it should be about those ingredients.

Dempsey: As always, Suresh, thank you, great to see you and thank you for the treats. They're amazing.

Doss: You're welcome, Jill.