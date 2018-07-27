Businesses observe moment of silence on the Danforth

Business owners and staff stepped outside on the Danforth Friday evening, as the community paused for a moment of silence in memory of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting.

"We need to stay together as a community," said Marinos Dafnas, owner of Messini Authentic Gyros.

Dafnas and his staff were among those standing along the Danforth around 6 p.m. for a minute of silence that ended in applause.

Workers stand along the Danforth Friday evening for a moment of silence in honour of the shooting victims. (Carly Thomas/CBC)

Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, were both killed when 29-year-old Faisal Hussain opened fire on the busy Toronto neighbourhood. Thirteen others were injured.

Champi Sevathiar, who grew up and lives in the Danforth area, said she attended because she wanted to be part of "the healing of this neighbourhood."

"I wanted to come out and support all the people that were hurt, that came to help, that passed away, and just let people know it's still safe," said Sevathia.

Champi Sevathiar, who lives in the area, said it was heartbreaking after the shooting. (CBC)

After the shooting, Sevathiar said it was heartbreaking to walk along the street and see the tributes. She would walk quickly, because she didn't want her three-year-old son to see her upset.

When they came with flowers, "I just told him a lot of people got boo boos," she said. "He's three. That's as much as I want him to know."

But Sevathiar thinks the Danforth will bounce back. She hopes people come to Taste of the Danforth to support the neighbourhood and its businesses.

"I think everyone's making an effort to heal and move forward," she said.

'We need to look forward'

Dafnas expected business at his restaurant to be quieter after the shooting. But he said people have been coming from around the city since they reopened, expressing their support and saying they would not let the incident affect them.

People stand for moment of silence along the Danforth. (CBC)

The shooting was "really, really upsetting" for the Danforth and Toronto, said Dafnas, who said the community needs to stand strongly together.

"We are, I think, surpassing this very bad incident but we need to stick together," he said. "We need to look forward and make this happen as something that makes us have more strength to continue our lives."