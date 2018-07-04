The man convicted of killing two people during a shooting at a Vaughan cafe has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole for 50 years.

Jason Hay, 30, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder by a jury earlier this year.

One June 24, 2015, Hay entered the Moka cafe in Woodbridge and fatally shot Maria Voci, 47, who worked at the cafe, and Christopher de Simone, 24, a regular patron. He wounded two other people during the shooting, which lasted around two minutes.

There is no known motive and Hay did not know any of the victims.

"To describe the shooting as cold-blooded would be an enormous understatement," said Justice Laura A. Bird.

During the Wednesday court appearance, Crown attorney Lee-Anne McCallum had requested that Hay be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the two murders and two attempted murders.

In an unusual development, Hay's lawyer Jordana Goldist accepted the submission.

After two days of meetings, Goldist told the court that Hay had advised her "not to bother" contesting the Crown's recommendation.

Due to his lengthy criminal record, Hay believes he is unlikely to ever be granted parole, regardless of the number of consecutive sentences imposed. Goldist said contesting the submission would therefore have no practical impact on her client.

During the hearing, the court heard that Hay had been convicted of manslaughter in 2009 in an attack that involved a firearm.

He was released from prison in March 2015, less than three months before he opened fire inside the Moka Cafe in Vaughan.

Maria Voci and Christopher de Simone were killed. Their families shared victim impact statements during Wednesday's sentencing hearing. (Facebook)

His total criminal record includes 58 convictions and stretches back to his early teens, the Crown revealed. His record includes repeated incidents involving violence, drugs and firearms.

"There is currently no reasonable prospect that he will ever be rehabilitated," said Bird during the sentencing.

'Dark, angry, callous eyes'

Twelve people submitted victim impact statements during the hearing, including the families of the deceased victims and a survivor of the shooting.

Gaetano Di Pietro, who was shot in the neck at point blank range, said he has been living in constant fear since the day of the shooting.

Looking in the direction of Hay, Di Pietro said his shooter's "dark, angry, callous eyes will forever be in my soul."

De Simone's mother was visibly distressed for much of the nearly two-hour hearing. She likened the loss of her son to "suffering from a chronic disease" in her statement, which was read to the court by the Crown attorney.

When the statements were finished, Hay stood and made just one brief comment.

"I just want to say I still maintain my innocence," he said.