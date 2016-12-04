'Significant development' expected in case of Toronto neurosurgeon today

Toronto police say a "significant development" is expected on Monday morning in the case of Mohammed Shamji, the neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife.

Shamji is slated to appear in Ontario Superior Court in downtown Toronto at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

The neurosurgeon has been in custody since his arrest in December 2016.

He is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, Elena Fric-Shamji, a Scarborough-based family physician and mother of the couple's three children.

More to come.