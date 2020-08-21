Police lay 1st-degree murder charge in shooting death of Mohamed Sow

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the July shooting death of Mohamed Sow, Toronto police say.

Malique Francis-Taylor, of Toronto, is charged with 1st-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court via video link this morning.

Sow was shot in a drive-by shooting on the night of July 10 and died of his injuries in hospital two days later. Four other people, a woman and three men, were seriously injured.

At the time, investigators said two suspects began "indiscriminately" firing from a sedan at a crowd people gathered in a plaza parking lot on Woolner Avenue, in the city's west end.

Sow, 21, an only child who rapped under the name King Mo, well-known in his St. Clair West neighbourhood as a mentor to young neighbours, friends recalled in the wake of this death.

