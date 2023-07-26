Police identify victim of downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday as 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed.

Police revealed no other new details in a news release about Ahmed's death Wednesday.

Investigators previously said the shooting was likely targeted. Police originally said a person approached officers and said they heard gunshots in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets at about 12:15 p.m Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive in a vehicle and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards, Insp. Peter Wehby previously said.

Wehby also said the victim is not believed to be the vehicle's registered owner.

The shooter and victim may be acquaintances, police said.

There is no word on a motive or suspect information.