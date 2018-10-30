90-year-old man dies after being hit by car while on mobility scooter

A 90-year-old man who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing the street on a mobility scooter has died.

The man was struck on Ossington Avenue north of Northumberland Street, close to the intersection of Ossington and Bloor Street West, on Oct. 18.

He was hit by a man driving an BMW heading south of Ossington.

According to a police news release, the man died on Monday. A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

The police release came on the same day as the city of Toronto revealed a new series of installations of items found at the scene of deadly collisions.

The goal of the installations, which feature items like a cracked helmet worn by a cyclist who died in a collision, are designed to bring public awareness to the Vision Zero — the city's plan to eliminate all traffic fatalities.

The cracked cycling helmet worn by a Toronto man who was struck and killed while riding his bike is part of a new public safety campaign encouraging everyone to be more careful on the roads. (Linda Ward/CBC)

Prior to this incident, Toronto police statistics showed there were 32 pedestrians, 12 motorists (drivers and passengers), nine motorcyclists and four cyclists killed in 2018.

Of the 921 pedestrians killed or seriously injured in Toronto from 2011 to 2016, the victims were disproportionately seniors.

Vision Zero has included speed-limit reductions in dozens of corridors, new signs and road markings near schools, and the creation of seniors' zones.