Mo Amer on going from refugee to comedy star and ending up on a plane next to Eric Trump
Amer was in Toronto Friday ahead of a fundraiser for refugees and spoke with CBC's Dwight Drummond
He's toured with comedy legend Dave Chappelle and is the first Arab-American to star in his own nationally televised one-hour stand-up special, but Mo Amer's life could have easily turned out very differently.
Amer, the 38-year-old star of the Netflix comedy special The Vagabond, draws on the "culture shock" he experienced arriving in Texas as refugee from Kuwait when he was just nine years old.
"Halloween happened like two days later," he told CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond, thinking back on people in costume bloodied and scary-looking. "I was like, what is this chaos that we moved to?"
"I do stand-up because it is my art, this is my job, this is what I do for a living but at the same time to be mindful of where you come from is everything... We are all immigrants, this is one world," he said.
He also took a moment to throw some light-hearted shade at Toronto's so-called "6ix god" Drake.