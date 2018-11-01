Skip to Main Content
Mistrial declared at murder trial for 3 accused of killing Zack Noureddine

The murder trial for three men accused of killing Zaher 'Zack' Noureddine has ended in a mistrial. The 25-year-old aspiring music journalist was killed outside a Toronto restaurant in 2015.

Crown played video clips that hadn't been entered as evidence

Lorenda Reddekopp · CBC News ·
Zaher "Zack" Noureddine was killed outside a restaurant on Yonge Street in Toronto shortly after midnight on Dec. 30, 2015. (Facebook)

The murder trial for three men accused of killing Zaher 'Zack' Noureddine has ended in a mistrial.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell ​ruled that the trial into the beating death of the 25-year-old aspiring music journalist could not continue, because the crown had played 11 different video clips during its cross-examination that had not previously been entered into evidence.

The three accused, William Cummins, 32, Matthew Moreira, 34, and Patrick Smith, 28, remain behind bars.

More to come.

