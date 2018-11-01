Mistrial declared at murder trial for 3 accused of killing Zack Noureddine
The murder trial for three men accused of killing Zaher 'Zack' Noureddine has ended in a mistrial. The 25-year-old aspiring music journalist was killed outside a Toronto restaurant in 2015.
Crown played video clips that hadn't been entered as evidence
Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell ruled that the trial into the beating death of the 25-year-old aspiring music journalist could not continue, because the crown had played 11 different video clips during its cross-examination that had not previously been entered into evidence.
The three accused, William Cummins, 32, Matthew Moreira, 34, and Patrick Smith, 28, remain behind bars.
More to come.