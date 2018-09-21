Bombay Bhel reopens 4 months after bomb blast injured 15 people

A popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., reopened Friday evening following a bomb blast that wounded dozens of diners nearly four months ago.

Owner Mohan Nagpal previously told CBC Toronto the bombed-out restaurant, which sustained extensive damage, underwent renovations and is ready to serve up a plethora of curries.

The restaurant was originally slated to open its doors some time next week, but managed to secure enough cooks, waiters and kitchen staff to return just in time for the weekend.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie attended the restaurant's grand reopening ceremony.

"When faced with difficult times, our city bands together and emerges stronger than ever before," Crombie said in a tweet.

"When faced with difficult times, our City bands together and emerges stronger than ever before. Congratulations to the team at Bombay Bhel on your grand re-opening. It's great to have you back!" —Bonnie Crombie

Bombay Bhel is a staple for many in the Greater Toronto Area's South Asian community who dine there for a taste of home.

The restaurant was forced to close after a homemade bomb detonated on May 24 while groups of families and friends were celebrating birthdays inside.

Peel police allege two people in disguise entered the restaurant, nestled in a small plaza near the intersection of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, and planted an improvised explosive device that contained nails — then fled.

A homemade bomb detonated at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., on May 24, injuring 15 people. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Witnesses described a chaotic scene of broken glass and bloodied patrons. The explosion wounded 15 people, three of whom suffered "critical blast injuries," according to paramedics.

There has been no update in the case as a dedicated police task force is still looking for the two people who planted the bomb.

Nagpal has also been named in an ongoing civil lawsuit seeking damages totalling $6 million from Bombay Bhel and the corporation that owns it for the "severe and permanent injuries" six victims suffered, according to the statement of claim. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The suit claims the establishment failed to provide proper security amid a "turf war between rival business associates." Peel police previously told CBC Toronto they have never received any reports of threats targeting the restaurant, its owner and staff or any evidence to indicate there was a turf war.

Mohan did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for comment.