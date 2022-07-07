2 youths stabbed, raced to hospital in Mississauga

Two young victims have been rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing in Mississauga Thursday, Peel Regional Police said on Twitter.

The stabbing took place just before 2 p.m. in the Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West area.

There's a large police presence in the parking lot next to Erin Mills Town Centre shopping mall. Officers have taped off an area around two SUVs.

Police are looking for a suspect who they say is between 15- and 17-years-old.

A member of Peel Regional Police will address the media shortly.

More to come.