Mississauga woman running 'fictitious travel agency' bilked customers out of $108K, police allege

A Mississauga woman who had been posing as a travel agent operating a "fictitious travel agency" has been charged with defrauding the public of more than $108,000, Peel Regional Police say.

Authorities allege Libia Guerra Paez, 40, defrauded at least 22 different people in the GTA.

CBC Toronto first reported on Guerra Paez when a woman bought her family of six tickets to Colombia for the Christmas holidays only to find those tickets were never purchased.

Police now allege others paid for vacations, via credit card payments and bank e-transfers, but never received any services. After being paid, police said in a news release, Guerra Paez would send people "falsified vacation packages that were of no value."

When those people tried to contact her, she would ignore them.

The force says Guerra Paez operated her travel agency from April 1 to December 31 last year.

Guerra Paez was arrested last Thursday, and released on several conditions. She's set to appear in court in April.

The Travel Industry Council of Ontario has also filed charges against Guerra Paez.