Woman dead, 8 other people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga that sent at least eight other people to hospital.

Peel Regional Police say the collision happened in the area of Derry and Rexwood roads at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Paramedics first said nine people were taken to hospital. Initially, one person was in critical condition while two others had serious injuries. The other six were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police confirmed that the woman who was initially in critical condition died in hospital shortly after.

Drivers are asked to avoid roads in the area as police investigate.