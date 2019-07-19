Mississauga wants to transform its waterfront at Port Credit, but some residents have doubts

The City of Mississauga's waterfront could be revamped and redeveloped in the coming years — according to a proposal to expand and develop the area around a marina in the community of Port Credit.

An environmental assessment study is currently underway for the project, which would create additional waterfront parkland, business expansion, residential redevelopment, and potential relocation of the community's marina.

"We're looking at opportunities to fill in certain parts of the lake so that we can create better park land as well as keeping the 'port' in Port Credit," said Jodi Robillos, the director of parks, forestry and environment with the City of Mississauga, in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"There's a long history of boating and we want to make sure with our existing marina that we give residents, as well as visitors, an opportunity to connect to the city and connect to Port Credit."

'Mississauga, a waterfront city'

The first of a series of public consultations took place for the 1 Port Street East Proposed Marina Project in Port Credit Thursday.

"We will be known not as Mississauga, the suburb of Toronto, but Mississauga, that city with the incredible waterfront," said Ward 1 Coun. Stephen Dasko during his address to the packed house of concerned residents, boaters, business owners and city staff.

The environmental assessment phase could take up to three years, to determine the best option for the expansion, including the development of a publicly owned marina just to the east of the current location near the mouth of the Credit River.

The current location of the marina is privately owned land that will be put to a different use in the future based on public feedback.

The city's vision for the plan is to create a "vibrant waterfront neighbourhood," and to increase access to the waterfront.

'I want them to slow down'

Some residents voiced their concerns with the proposal.

Roger Hogue, a resident of Port Credit for over 15 years, says the city's redevelopment plans will only contribute to the congestion in the area.

"I want them to slow down. Right now, they're going full speed ahead," said Hogue.

"Condominiums are squeezing in here just like they are in Toronto. They're encroaching into our neighborhood, creating more traffic congestion and creating more pollution. It's too congested. They're making it worse."

Dozens of concerned community members gathered at Clarke Memorial Hall in Port Credit to provide their input on the proposed 1 Port Street East Marina Project. (Rumneek Johal/CBC)

Residents also expressed concern that development in the area could have a negative impact on the historic-village character of the community.

"I don't want to lose that historic feel that we have here in Port Credit. We don't want it to become a closed-type condo community, we want it to always be open, and bright, and accessible." said Rob Denhollander, a resident of Old Port Credit Village for three years.

'Port Credit is not that little village anymore'

However, the potential expansion of the land base around the marina, as well as the development of additional parkland could create more opportunities for businesses in the area, said Jake Pedler, chair of the Port Credit BIA.

"Port Credit is not that little village anymore. It's now a growing and booming area," Pedlar said.

"We think it could be a landmark spot for people coming across on boats but also with the new rail coming down for people coming to visit the hub of this beautiful waterfront opportunity. The spill off for businesses will be exactly what those businesses need."

After a series of public consultations and government review, a council decision is expected in Spring 2022 to decide what will be done with the waterfront development.

"I think this is a point where we are getting into true city building, because if we get it right — which I know we will — we are going to be known as a waterfront city," said Dasko.