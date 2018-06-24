Police in Peel region are investigating after body was found in a burning vehicle in Mississauga Sunday evening.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Dixie and Lakeshore roads just after 6:50 p.m. for a "suspicious" vehicle fire.

When the flames were put out, a body was found inside, police say.

The victim has not yet been identified but the 12 Division criminal investigations bureau is investigating along with the homicide unit and missing persons bureau.

One man is in custody, but so far no charges have been laid, Const. Iryna Yashnyk said.

Police don't yet know if there are other suspects.

Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance footage and asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.