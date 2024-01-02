12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus swerves into oncoming traffic, lands in ditch: police

Toronto police say they are investigating after a Mississauga Transit bus ended up in a ditch Tuesday morning, injuring 12 people.

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at about 11 a.m. for reports of a transit bus in a ditch.

There was a two-vehicle collision involving the bus and another vehicle, according to police, who said both drivers were taken to the hospital.

In a news release, police said the bus was southbound on Highway 27, south of Dixon Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck a northbound Rav 4.

Ten passengers on the bus and the Rav 4 driver were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Sgt. Murray Campbell told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the collision reconstruction unit was on scene to investigate what happened and police are asking any witnesses who have dashboard camera footage to contact police.

Campbell had said the focus of the investigation was the movements of the bus.