Fire at Mississauga townhouse complex leads to evacuation of 36 units

A fire tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday afternoon, forcing residents out of 36 units at the site.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire at the multi-unit residential complex made up of three-storey townhomes at 2869 Battleford Rd. shortly after 2 p.m.

In a media statement sent Sunday evening, Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi said the fire had been put out, but it caused extensive damage to roof and attic space at the complex. The evacuated units were impacted by fire, smoke or water damage, Rizzi said.

There have been no reported resident injuries. One firefighter was injured.

"Residents impacted by the fire who have insurance should contact their insurance provider," Rizzi's statement said.

"Those who do no have insurance are encouraged to take a MiWay bus from the fire incident to Meadowvale Community Centre, or walk to the Community Centre where they will be met by social services, the office of emergency management, and the Canadian Red Cross. They will assist with co-ordinating shelter, food, clothing and medication where required."

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services will remain at the site of the fire overnight and will work with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal Monday to continue the investigation, the statement said.