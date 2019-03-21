'It's time': Mississauga residents to weigh in on planned divorce from Peel Region at town hall meeting

Mississauga residents will get an opportunity at a town hall meeting tonight to weigh in on the council's plan to separate from Peel Region.

"Missi-Exit, Peel Off, M-Exit, or Prexit, whatever you choose to call it, it's time for Mississauga to leave the Region of Peel and become an independent city," Mayor Bonnie Crombie wrote in a press release on Monday.

"Together, we will become one unified city, with one unified, powerful voice. The world will know Mississauga."

Mississauga is currently a part of the Region of Peel along with Brampton and Caledon.

In late March, Crombie's bid for the city of nearly 800,000 to separate from Peel Region won the support of council.

Council has since moved forward a motion approving the city's wish to become independent. The provincial government is currently reviewing the motion and would have to approve the request.

Tonight's meeting — scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mississauga's City Council — is the only public town hall meeting at this time and is expected to attract more than 300 people.

Mississauga is Ontario's third-largest city and the sixth largest in Canada.

But Crombie said that in many areas, Mississauga cannot proceed without asking Brampton and Caledon for permission.

"From growth and planning, to transit planning and building affordable housing, the region, Brampton and Caledon get to tell us how and what to do," she said.

"This prevents Mississauga from achieving our goals and building a world-class city. It's time for Mississauga to be one city, with one voice."