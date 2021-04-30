Mississauga teacher charged with sexual exploitation of teen girl

Peel police have charged a Mississauga elementary school teacher with sexual exploitation.

The 39-year-old man allegedly sexually exploited a 16-year-old in June 2009, per a police news release. At the time, police say, the man was working as a teaching assistant at a Toronto high school.

The teacher is set to appear in Brampton court on July 5.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.