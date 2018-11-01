Homicide detectives probe suspected murder-suicide in Mississauga

A husband and wife are dead following what Peel Regional Police are investigating as a murder-suicide Thursday.

Police were called to a Mississauga machinery shop shortly after 5:30 a.m. after reports that a man who worked there had died by suicide, said Const. Danny Marttini.

Information officers obtained at that scene then led them to an apartment near Cedarglen Gate and Dundas Street West, also in Mississauga, where a woman was found dead.

Marttini didn't elaborate on what that information was, noting the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police haven't released the identities of the deceased.

Homicide detectives have now taken control of both scenes in an effort to piece together what happened. Investigators are also canvassing the area near the Cedarglen Gate home where the couple lived to find any surveillance video or other evidence.