Peel police issue public safety alert about Mississauga strip club

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety alert warning about the "heightened risks" of going to a particular strip club in Mississauga.

The alert concerns Her, an adult entertainment club on 1325 Eglinton Ave. E. near Dixie Road.

Police said in the alert that they have responded to more than two dozen incidents in and around the club since Jan. 1, 2021.

According to police, officers who responded to the incidents have seized six firearms, investigated four shootings, and dealt with several calls involving disorderly behaviour.

Police said they are continuing to work to lower the safety risks associated with the club but calls to police for service are consuming resources.

"The elevated police resources allocated to responding to calls for service at this establishment impact our ability to respond to other priority calls promptly," police said in the alert.

The establishment said in an email to CBC Toronto it has fully cooperated with and responded to all requests for help from the police.

"This cooperation has ensured safety within the club with no incidents of violence," Her said in the email.

"We will continue to work with the police and regulators to secure a safe environment for patrons and the public both inside and outside the club."

Peel police say they have responded to more than two dozen incidents in and around the club since Jan. 1, 2021. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

On Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m., three people were arrested near the club and charged with weapons-related offences after a police traffic stop in the area. Officers seized two loaded firearms.

Police charged a Waterloo, Ont. woman, 21, a man of unknown address, 20, and a Brampton man, 19.

All three people face two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and two counts of occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was firearm.

They also face one count of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized and one count of having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The Brampton man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Gunshots reported in parking lot in June

On June 24 at about 2:55 a.m., police investigated reports of gunshots in the club's parking lot.

"Upon arrival, officers confirmed the gunshots based on evidence located at the scene; however, no victims were present or have come forward," police said in a news release.

Police released photos of suspects, including one showing a young man holding a gun.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or has information related to any of the incidents, is asked to call police at (905) 453–2121, Ext. 1233.