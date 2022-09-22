Woman stabbed to death inside Mississauga store ID'd as Chandanpreet Kaur, 22

A woman who was found stabbed to death inside a Canadian Tire in Mississauga on Monday evening has been identified as Chandanpreet Kaur, 22, Peel police say.

Officers were called to the store in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road around 6 p.m. Officers found Kaur suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 26-year-old man from Mississauga was arrested at the scene and transported to a trauma centre where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. He was charged with first-degree murder and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, surveillance video, and or dash cam footage, that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. People can also pass on information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers.