2 adults and a child taken to hospital with stab wounds in Mississauga

A woman, man and child have all been taken to hospital with stab wounds in Mississauga, say Peel paramedics.

The woman is in life-threatening condition, the man is in critical condition and a child is in stable condition, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services officials.

A second child has also been transported to hospital as a precaution to be assessed, but was not stabbed.

Peel Regional Police say they first received reports of a disturbance in the Southhampton Drive and Eglinton Avenue area on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police reported the accused in the case is the male stabbing victim who was taken to hospital. Charges have yet to be specified.

Peel Regional Police also say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified. The SIU probes incidents in Ontario involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.