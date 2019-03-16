More than 500 in Mississauga pray for victims of Christchurch mosque shootings

More than 500 people gathered in Mississauga on Saturday to pray for the victims of the deadly shooting rampage on Friday at two mosques in Christchurch.

Several speakers addressed the vigil at Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Dr., urging the crowd to stand in solidarity with those shot to death in New Zealand during Friday prayers.

Three community organizations that represent Canadian Muslims — DawaNet, the Muslim Council of Peel and TorontoMuslims.com — organized the event.

At the vigil in Celebration Square in Mississauga, a man holds up a hand-written sign that reads: 'Love will win. Hate will lose.' (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

The shootings left 49 people dead. A total of 39 others remain in hospital in Christchurch. Eleven people were injured critically.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, an Australian man, is the main suspect in the killings.

'We appeal for calm in the wake of fear'

In a statement on Friday, Rabia Khedr, executive director of the Muslim Council of Peel, said the organization is in shock over the attack.

"The rise of right wing extremism is vividly real even more today," she said in the statement.

"We are calling on law enforcement to heighten patrols at places of worship and in particular at mosques and Islamic centres," she added.

"We appeal for calm in the wake of fear."

This afternoon we gathered together for a vigil to stand in solidarity with our grieving Muslim communities here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> and around the world. We stood together against hatred and intolerance. My heart goes out to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewZealand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewZealand</a> victims and their families. <a href="https://t.co/75ihRKc0XW">pic.twitter.com/75ihRKc0XW</a> —@PeterFonsecaMP

Khedr said the violence is a sharp reminder to Canadian-Muslims of the attack in Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017, in which six men were killed and six others injured at the Islamic Cultural Centre mosque.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison for the killings.

Const. Taryn Hill, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said seven officers were at the vigil in Mississauga to provide security.