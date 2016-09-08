Mississauga plans to reduce speed limits in 10 neighbourhoods
Speed limits will be reduced from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in some areas
The City of Mississauga plans to reduce speed limits in 10 neighbourhoods by the end of the year.
At a meeting this week, the city's general committee supported amendments to a traffic bylaw that is set to lower speed limits gradually from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in some neighbourhoods.
According to a statement from the mayor's office, the neighbourhoods were chosen in consultation with ward councillors to identify priority neighbourhoods and were based on "feedback from residents as well as historical data."
The proposed amendments are set to go before city council on Wednesday for final approval. "Once the by-law changes are approved ... staff will begin the installation of the new signs and expect to complete the installation of all 10 neighbourhoods before the winter begins," the statement reads.
It also says the program will be closely monitored before any additional neighbourhood speed limits are reduced.
In a statement, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said the new limits will provide safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists. It will have the added benefit of promoting active transportation, she said.
The full list of neighbourhoods that will have their speed limits lowered to 40 km/h is listed below:
- Ward 1 - Neighbourhood boundaries between South Service Road, Etobicoke Creek, Lakeshore Road East and Dixie Road
- Ward 2 - Neighbourhood boundaries between South Sheridan Way, Southdown Road, Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard
- Ward 3 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Bloor Street, Dixie Road, Dundas Street East and Tomken Road
- Ward 4 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Bloor Street, Cawthra Road, Dundas Street East, Canadian Pacific Railway, Hurontario Street and Central Parkway East
- Ward 5 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Canadian National Railway, Goreway Drive, Derry Road East and Airport Road
- Ward 7 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Queensway, Hurontario Street, Queen Elizabeth
- Ward 8 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Unity Drive, Winston Churchill Boulevard, Burnhamthorpe Road West and Ridgeway Drive
- Ward 9 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Canadian Pacific Railway, Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard
- Ward 10 - Derry Road West, Tenth Line West, Britannia Road West and Ninth Line
- Ward 11 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Britannia Road West, Credit River, Eglinton Avenue West and Mississauga Road/Queen Street South
Further information can be found here.
with files from Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.