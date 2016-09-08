The City of Mississauga plans to reduce speed limits in 10 neighbourhoods by the end of the year.

At a meeting this week, the city's general committee supported amendments to a traffic bylaw that is set to lower speed limits gradually from 50 km/h to 40 km/h in some neighbourhoods.

According to a statement from the mayor's office, the neighbourhoods were chosen in consultation with ward councillors to identify priority neighbourhoods and were based on "feedback from residents as well as historical data."

The proposed amendments are set to go before city council on Wednesday for final approval. "Once the by-law changes are approved ... staff will begin the installation of the new signs and expect to complete the installation of all 10 neighbourhoods before the winter begins," the statement reads.

It also says the program will be closely monitored before any additional neighbourhood speed limits are reduced.

In a statement, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said the new limits will provide safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists. It will have the added benefit of promoting active transportation, she said.

The full list of neighbourhoods that will have their speed limits lowered to 40 km/h is listed below:

Ward 1 - Neighbourhood boundaries between South Service Road, Etobicoke Creek, Lakeshore Road East and Dixie Road

Ward 2 - Neighbourhood boundaries between South Sheridan Way, Southdown Road, Royal Windsor Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard

Ward 3 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Bloor Street, Dixie Road, Dundas Street East and Tomken Road

Ward 4 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Bloor Street, Cawthra Road, Dundas Street East, Canadian Pacific Railway, Hurontario Street and Central Parkway East

Ward 5 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Canadian National Railway, Goreway Drive, Derry Road East and Airport Road

Ward 7 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Queensway, Hurontario Street, Queen Elizabeth

Ward 8 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Unity Drive, Winston Churchill Boulevard, Burnhamthorpe Road West and Ridgeway Drive

Ward 9 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Canadian Pacific Railway, Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard

Ward 10 - Derry Road West, Tenth Line West, Britannia Road West and Ninth Line

Ward 11 - Neighbourhood boundaries between Britannia Road West, Credit River, Eglinton Avenue West and Mississauga Road/Queen Street South

