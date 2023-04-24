Man wanted for murder in death of woman at Mississauga gas station, 2 others charged in N.B.

Two people have been charged and police are searching for a third in connection with the fatal shooting of a young woman at a Mississauga gas station last December.

In a news release on Monday, Peel police said investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur.

They say the man "intentionally went missing in September 2022 but [an] investigation has revealed this was part of a plan in the murder."

The two people charged so far are a 25-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, who police say are family members of the man wanted. The pair were arrested in Moncton, N.B. on April 18 and each charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Kaur was shot at close range at a Petro-Canada gas station, where she was an employee, in the area of of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on Dec. 3. Police found her suffering from gunshot wounds around 10:40 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her alleged killer is described as a South Asian male, five foot eight, 170 lbs, with a tattoo on his left hand. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is said to have contacts in Ontario, New Brunswick, Manitoba and B.C. He may have changed his appearance and changed his name to evade arrest, police say. If observed, police say not the approach the man and to call them immediately.

In a video appeal on Twitter, police urged the suspect to obtain a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone found to be helping or harbouring him will be charged, they added.

According to a GoFundMe page, Kaur was originally from Punjab. A former student at Sheridan College in Brampton, she was said to the sole provider for her parents in India and was the eldest of two sisters.

Police said anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or has information that could aid the investigation is urged to call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205, or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

