Suspects sought after shooting and carjacking with child on board in Mississauga

Peel police are looking for several suspects after they fired shots at officers and carjacked a vehicle with a child inside on Friday evening.

Officers were called to Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway in Mississauga just before 7 p.m.

The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects, who then carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene, police say.

There's no word on the age of the child who was inside the vehicle, which was later located about a 10 minute drive away, near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road.

Police say the child was found safe and has been reunited with the family.

Officers have requested help from the York Regional Police helicopter in their search for the suspects, who fled the scene on foot.

A significant police presence is expected in both areas, police say.