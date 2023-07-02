Content
4 shot and injured in Mississauga, 1 in critical condition: police

Four people were injured, one critically, following a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening, Peel police say.

Shooting happened in the area of Queensway East and Stanfield Road, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police officers at the scene of a shooting on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Peel Regional Police officers at the scene of a shooting on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (CBC)

The shooting happened in the area of Queensway East and Stanfield Road.

Police said the victims were taken to various hospitals.

According to police a suspect or suspects fled in a white Ram pickup.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

