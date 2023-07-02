4 shot and injured in Mississauga, 1 in critical condition: police
Four people were injured, one critically, following a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening, Peel police say.
Shooting happened in the area of Queensway East and Stanfield Road, Peel police say
The shooting happened in the area of Queensway East and Stanfield Road.
Police said the victims were taken to various hospitals.
According to police a suspect or suspects fled in a white Ram pickup.
There is a heavy police presence in the area.
SHOOTING: <br><br>-Queensway E /Stanfield Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> <br>-4 Victims taken to various hospitals <br>-1 in critical condition <br>-Suspect(s) fled in a white ram pickup <br>-Heavy police presence <br>-Please avoid the area <br>-More info as we have it <br>-PR230213165—@PeelPolice