Man dead, woman injured in Mississauga double shooting

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting near Lake Ontario in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, Peel police say.

The shooting happened at the foot of Oakwood Avenue South near Wanita Road. Police were called to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

There was no word on any suspects Wednesday night.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said more than one vehicle was seen leaving the area, however police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

"There should be no alarm for the general public," he said.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and home surveillance footage. Those with security camera video are being encouraged to come forward.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as of about 11 p.m. and streets were taped off for the investigation.