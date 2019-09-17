Man suffers serious injuries in Mississauga shooting

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after a shooting in the Dunmow Crescent and Midhurst Lane area early Tuesday morning.

Peel police were called to the area, near Central Parkway East and Burnhamthorpe Road East, shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found one male victim, who was taken to hospital.

Police tweeted that two male suspects, both wearing dark clothing with their faces covered, were seen fleeing the area in a silver Hyundai.