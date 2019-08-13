Man rushed to hospital after Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call in the area of White Clover Way and Mavis Road at 2:38 p.m.

According to paramedics, one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect is still outstanding, and so Happy Hands and Minds Daycare and YMCA Credit Valley Junior have both been placed in a hold and secure.