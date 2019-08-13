Man rushed to hospital after Mississauga shooting
Peel Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon that put a man in hospital.
Suspect is still at large, police say
Police said they received a call in the area of White Clover Way and Mavis Road at 2:38 p.m.
According to paramedics, one man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect is still outstanding, and so Happy Hands and Minds Daycare and YMCA Credit Valley Junior have both been placed in a hold and secure.