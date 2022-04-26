Lockdown at Mississauga high school lifted after stabbing on school grounds: police

Two students were stabbed at a Mississauga high school Tuesday, causing one school to briefly lock down and another to be placed under a hold-and-secure, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to St. Marcellinus Secondary School, in the Courtneypark Drive and Mavis Road area, at 12:22 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police located a student at the school, who has been since been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim, also a student, was being assessed by paramedics.

Mississauga Secondary School, about 600 metres from St. Marcellinus, was briefly placed under hold-and-secure, police say, while St. Marchellinus was locked down.

A hold-and-secure is when exterior doors are locked while classes continue on as usual inside. Hold-and-secures usually occur when there's a threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on, or very close to school property. A lockdown generally takes place when a threat is near or inside a school, police say.

Police have not yet commented on either of the victim's relationships to the school.